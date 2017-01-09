$1 million Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle unclaimed

Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery said the person who has Holiday Millionaire Raffle Ticket 114028 has a $1,000,000 prize waiting for him or her.

That was the lucky number drawn last Tuesday in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize drawing. The ticket was sold in south central Kansas.

In Kansas, players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim prizes.

Currently, four $50,000 Powerball tickets and one $30,000 Hot Lotto ticket are among the tickets that remain unclaimed, and the deadline for claiming one of the prizes is fast approaching:

Draw Date Game Region Amount Winning Numbers
Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 4-8-19-27-34 PB 10
June 15, 2016 Hot Lotto NE Kansas $30,000 2-8-24-34-45 HB 18
Sept. 3, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 7-39-50-59-67 PB 25
Nov. 19, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 16-24-28-43-61 PB 21
Jan. 7, 2017 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 3-12-24-37-63 PB 10

To win $50,000 in Powerball, a player must match four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number. To win $30,000 in Hot Lotto, a player must match the first five numbers, but not the Hot Ball.

To see a complete list of large unclaimed prizes, visit Unclaimed Prizes.

