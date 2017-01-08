Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire

President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to step away from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business before taking office on Jan. 20.

But with less than two weeks until his inauguration, he hasn’t stepped very far.

Trump has canceled a handful of international deals and dissolved a few shell companies created for prospective investments.

Still, he continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization. And that creates a tangle of potential conflicts of interest with no precedent in modern U.S. history.

The president-elect is expected to give an update on his effort to distance himself from his business at a Wednesday news conference.

He told The Associated Press on Friday he’d be announcing a “very simple solution.”

