Study explores link between college debt, ‘boomerang’ effect

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – While both college debt and the “boomerang” phenomenon are growing, a new study casts doubt on the notion that staggering student loans are driving young adults back to their parents’ doorsteps.

A study recently published in the journal Sociology of Education found that so-called boomerangers had less student loan debt than young adults who didn’t return home after college. The study’s co-authors from Dartmouth College and Montana State University analyzed yearly surveys of roughly 5,000 born between 1980 and 1984.

The authors found that young adults who did not finish their degrees had at least a 40 percent higher risk of returning home than those who graduated, likely due to limited options to finding a job.

