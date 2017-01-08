‘Rogue One’ tops box office for 4th straight week

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - This file image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in a scene from, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year’s weekend. (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP, File)
FILE - This file image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in a scene from, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year’s weekend. (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” is still dominating the movie universe, with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” topping the box office for the fourth straight week.

Studio estimates Sunday show the intergalactic adventure just edging out the NASA drama “Hidden Figures,” which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Friday after opening in limited release. “Rogue One” brought in $21.97 million over the weekend. “Hidden Figures” collected $21.8 million.

The animated animal musical “Sing” comes in third, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million.

“Underworld: Blood Wars” debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by “La La Land” with $10 million.

Final figures will be released Monday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s