Man walks into Quik Trip with gunshot wound

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) The Wichita Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting after a man walked into the Quick Trip with a gun shot wound.

Police say the man walked into the Quik Trip on 2821 East 31st Street South and approached the officers inside.

Officer Chad Remy says, “Early this morning a vehicle pulled into Quik Trip and contacted officers that were already inside. He had a gun shot wound to his upper torso. He went to a hospital in critical condition.”

Police say they are in communication with the man and are working to find out who was involved and where the incident originally took place.

 

 

 

