Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82

AP_logo By Published:
FILE -- In this Dec. 21, 2015 file photo, former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani waves to journalists as he registers his candidacy for the elections of the Experts Assembly, in Tehran, Iran. Iranian media said Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, that Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, has been hospitalized because of a heart condition. The official IRNA news agency reported that Rafsanjani was taken to a public hospital north of the capital, Tehran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iranian state media says influential former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at age 82.

Iranian media earlier said Rafsanjani been hospitalized because of a heart condition.

Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, is a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country’s turbulent politics. He supported President Hassan Rouhani.

Rafsanjani was head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on the clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei’s successor.

