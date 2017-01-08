Former Haskell student accused of rape gets 60 day sentence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A former Haskell Indian Nations University student originally charged with raping a fellow student will serve 60 days in county jail and two years of probation after a plea deal that drew strong objections from the victim and her family.

Jared Wheeler was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest in November to aggravated battery. He originally faced two counts of rape and one count of aggravated battery. A trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the woman told the judge Friday that she believes Wheeler should have faced more charges.

Wheeler told the court that the case motivated him to make positive changes.

A second man, Galen Satoe, is awaiting trial on two counts of rape and one count of aiding and abetting attempted rape.

