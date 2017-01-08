Family safe after house fire in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A family of six is safe after their home caught fire overnight.

In a press release, Fire Chief Gary Brown says the call came in at 5:13 a.m., in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

One member of the family says he was awakened by his bed being on fire. When crews arrived, the family was already outside the home.

After finding the fire in the basement of the home, firefighters had to use three hoses from two fire hydrants to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

The basement suffered significant damage. The rest of the home has smoke and minor water damage.

Fire officials say the most probable cause of the fire is a failure in an extension cord used to power an electric blanket in the basement.

The City of Hays Fire Rescue has a few safety tips for extension cord usage:

Carefully check extension cords before and during use.

Do not use extension cords that are damaged.

Avoid placing extension cords under rugs or in areas where they can be pinched.

Be sure the cord is large enough for the power load.

It is best to power only one device by an extension cord.