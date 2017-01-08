Amber Alert for 2 Englewood kids

ENGLEWOOD, Co. (KUSA) – An Amber Alert for two children was issued in Englewood Sunday morning.

Police believe the boys are with their biological mother, 38-year-old Rebecca Dinapoli. She does not have custody of the kids and is known for having drug and mental health issues. She has ties to New York and Florida.

Johnny Dinapoli, 8, and Joseph, 12, were last seen getting something from their grandfather’s car in the 4900 block of South Galapago Street.

When their grandfather went to check outside, he saw the boys in a 2006 silver Chevy Equinox with the temporary license plate of 062272V, expiring January 2017. pulling out of the driveway, driven by their mother.

Johnny is described as white, 3 foot 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and an unknown shirt.

Joseph is described as white, 4 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Rebecca is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities do not know where she might be traveling.