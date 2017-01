MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire departments came together today to fight a large grass fire in Mcpherson County.

The flame started early Sunday afternoon, in a very rural area a few miles south and west of Lindsborg.

No injuries or building damage have been reported at this time.

Fire crews from 10 different departments and 43 trucks battle the grass fire.

By 5 p.m., officials say they had it 90 percent contained.