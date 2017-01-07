Small town support following tragedy in Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – – A mother and her young son who were among a family of three who fell into an icy pond in Moundridge died Thursday night.

McPherson County dispatchers confirm a 44-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son succumbed to their injuries following the submersion in the lake.

The father of the family, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Moundridge. He has been discharged from the hospital, dispatchers say.

The tragedy still has many in the small, tight knit community of Moundridge in shock.

Randy Frazer has lived in his home in Moundridge for six years.

It sits right across the street from William P. Pack Memorial Park, where the pond is located.

“You feel so bad for the family, it’s just a tragedy and you feel bad a family has to go through that,” said Frazer.

This tragedy also brings up the dangers frozen ponds can pose.

Captain Chris Conover with the Wichita Fire Department says falling through the ice can have varying effects on your body.

“Even a good swimmer will not know what to do. That confusion will last for a good minute..you can get your barings in what’s happening and by then your hands are already becoming numb,” said Conover.

Conover’s advice for those who might want to venture out onto the ice, be aware.

“Just stay off the ice, that is the best thing you can do,” said Conover.

Residents, like Frazer, say the community of just under two-thousand people will rally around the family, in their time of need.

“We have a strong faith based community and they usually pull together and take care of each other during these times,” said Frazer.

Officials confirmed the family are from California and were visiting relatives in the McPherson area.