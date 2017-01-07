Newman Men and Women Defeat Oklahoma Panhandle

WICHITA, Kan. – After completing its nonconference schedule early this week, the Newman men’s basketball team got back out on the court to start Heartland Conference play Saturday afternoon against St. Edward’s and won a 108-98 shootout.

The Jets (3-7, 1-0 Heartland) were on fire throughout the game, shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 85.2 percent from the foul line against the Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-1 Heartland), along with capitalizing on a big 14-1 run in the first half, which helped maintain a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the game.

WOMEN

After earning its first conference victory early this week, the Newman women’s basketball team came back home to take on Oklahoma Panhandle State Saturday afternoon at Fugate Gymnasium, cruising to a 97-59 win.

The Jets would find their rhythm on offense by going on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter and lead OPSU 26-14. During the 8-0 run Alexander led the way with four points, while Mali Wright connected on a jumper and Sheanna James finished a layup at the buzzer.

