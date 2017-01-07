Man arrested after chase, injuries to 2 Lawrence officers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence, Kansas, police say two officers were injured during a confrontation with a suspected drunk driver they say led them on a chase.

Police say they arrested the 50-year-old suspect after the pursuit early Saturday. There was no immediate word later that day about charges.

Police said two officers were conducting a traffic stop when a man driving in a pickup truck hit a patrol car from behind, injuring an officer in that cruiser before speeding away.

Police later chased that pickup truck into Franklin County before the driver lost control. The driver allegedly resisted arrest, injuring a Lawrence officer in the process.

The injuries to the officers were described as slight.

