Wichita teacher receives grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teacher was awarded a statewide grant.

Jennifer Larsen, Art instructor at Northeast Magnet High School, was recently awarded a $500 Teacher Scholarship by the Kansas Association of American Educators.

Larsen will be using the funds to attend a Georgia O’Keeffe Artist Workshop.

“KANAAE is honored to provide funds to help allow educators like Jennifer to enroll in exceptional advanced coursework,” said Garry Sigle, KANAAE executive director. “We are committed to providing opportunities to educators as we believe the students she teaches are the ones who ultimately benefit.”

The winners of the KANAAE Teacher Scholarships and Classroom Grants are selected by a committee of their peers from across Kansas. All educators are encouraged to apply.

KANAAE provides teacher scholarships and classroom grants exclusively for Kansas educators twice a year. The grants can help pay for a variety of materials for the classroom and scholarships can be used to cover a wide variety of expenses including tuition, books, conferences, and workshops. The next application deadline is March 15, 2017. For more information visit www.kanaae.org.