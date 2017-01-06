Wichita airport increases security following deadly Florida shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In light of the deadly airport shooting in Florida, Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita has increased its security.

Officers carrying tactical guns and K-9 units roamed the facility on Friday.

For guests flying in and out of Wichita, the news of what happened in Florida was shocking.

“You know, security you would think would be tight at an airport and yet someone can get in with a gun to do that. It’s a little bit frightening actually,” said Jim Frank.

Airport police told KSN its number one priority is the traveling public and employee safety.

“It makes me feel very safe that someone is watching out for us and being vigilant,” said Chad Lehman.

Law enforcement said the gunman opened fire in the Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim. The baggage claim is a public place, meaning there is no security screening in the area.

KSN asked Wichita airport police if there could be a change to security in the baggage claim area following the Florida shooting. The Chief said it is unlikely. He said incidents like what happened in Florida can happen anywhere whether there is extra security or not.

Many passengers said the shooting will not stop them from continuing to fly.

“It’s always a concern when you are traveling somewhere, but we are very confident in the TSA and the Homeland Security,” Lehman said.

“Twenty years you didn’t even think about it. Today, you think about it, but it doesn’t deter me or worry me at all,” Frank said.

Airport police said the increase in security is not related to a threat of any kind. Officials said the extra enforcement was set in place as a precaution.