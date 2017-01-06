Two pets killed in El Dorado house fire

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Chad Wittenberg)
(Courtesy: Chad Wittenberg)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed home in El Dorado Thursday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of East Douglas Street.

The fire department said the homeowner was cooking dinner when he noticed smoke coming from the direction of a bedroom. When he went to check on the smoke, he found a fire in the bedroom.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the entire front of home as well as the roof.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours extinguishing the fire.

The home was a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is undetermined. Two pets died in the fire.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s