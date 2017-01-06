Two pets killed in El Dorado house fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed home in El Dorado Thursday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of East Douglas Street.

The fire department said the homeowner was cooking dinner when he noticed smoke coming from the direction of a bedroom. When he went to check on the smoke, he found a fire in the bedroom.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the entire front of home as well as the roof.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours extinguishing the fire.

The home was a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is undetermined. Two pets died in the fire.