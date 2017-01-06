Teen charged in Morris County officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:
Officials investigate an officer-involved shooting at E. Main and 7th in Council Grove on Nov. 10, 2016. (KSN Photo)
Officials investigate an officer-involved shooting at E. Main and 7th in Council Grove on Nov. 10, 2016. (KSN Photo)

Morris County Attorney Laura Allen has confirmed the teen has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, along with five other charges related to the officer-involved shooting near Council Grove Elementary on Nov. 10, 2016. KSN is not naming the teen because he has not been charged as an adult.

Early investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicates when officers from the Council Grove Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they located the teen and gave him verbal commands.

The teen fired at the officers and a Council Grove police officer returned fire, striking the individual.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s