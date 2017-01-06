Teen charged in Morris County officer-involved shooting

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Morris County have charged a 17-year-old involved in an officer-involved shooting in November 2016.

Morris County Attorney Laura Allen has confirmed the teen has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, along with five other charges related to the officer-involved shooting near Council Grove Elementary on Nov. 10, 2016. KSN is not naming the teen because he has not been charged as an adult.

Early investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicates when officers from the Council Grove Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they located the teen and gave him verbal commands.

The teen fired at the officers and a Council Grove police officer returned fire, striking the individual.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.