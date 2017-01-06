Residents, police seek safety solutions for NE Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. – – People living at a northeast Wichita apartment complex are concerned for their safety, after multiple police calls there.

In the latest one Thursday night, a suspect was arrested for pointing a gun at officers.

It happened at the Woodgate Apartments in the 54-hundred block of East 21st Street, around 8:30 p.m.

Officers took a 20-year old man into custody after they say he opened an apartment door and pointed a handgun at them.

It’s the second time in just the past week, Wichita police have been called to the apartments.

Police were also at the complex December 30th, after 28-year old Robert Young was shot and killed during an argument.

Chris Ohle has lived in the Woodgate Apartments since August of last year.

Ohle says his first two months living there were pretty quiet, but that all changed in October.

“That first shooting, that first shooting back in October, it woke me up,” said Ohle.

That fatal shooting, coupled with the other two incidents in the past week have gotten the attention of Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

“That is a place that is on our radar, so we are working with the manager, for instance their gates have stopped working, lets get the gates fixed, lets work on lighting, environmental design so crime isn’t invited in there,” said Ramsay.

Police say they are doing what they can.

They are having officers patrol the area when they aren’t responding to other calls.

Police say they are working with management and individuals in the complex, in hopes of cutting down on some of the issues there.

“Lets makes sure, if tenants are causing a problem, we address their behavior, swiftly,” said Ramsay.

As for residents, like Ohle, he’s hopeful some security changes will be made, including better surveillance and security cameras.

If not, he’s thinking about moving elsewhere.

“I’m on the borderline right now of wanting to move residence, if it continues to happen, then I probably won’t renew my lease whenever my lease is up,” said Ohle.

KSN reached out to management at Woodgate Apartments.

However, they did not have anyone in the office at the time who could comment on this situation.