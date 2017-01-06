Mother, young son die after rescue from icy pond in Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother and her young son who were among a family of three who fell into an icy pond in Moundridge have died, McPherson County officials say. The three were rescued from an icy pond in Moundridge Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in William P. Pack Park.

McPherson County dispatchers confirm a 44-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son succumbed to their injuries following the submersion in the lake. The father of the family, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Moundridge. He has since been discharged from the hospital, dispatchers say.

Moundridge Fire Chief Ron Blaylock said in a news release the family fell through the part shortly after 3:32 p.m. He did not indicate why the family was on the icy lake in the park.

Officials confirmed the family are from California and were visiting relatives in the McPherson area.

Blaylock said the mother and son were taken in very critical condition to Newton Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita respectively.

Blaylock did not identify or provide ages for the victims.

Moundridge Fire was assisted in the rescue by emergency units from Hesston, Halstead and Newton.