Kapaun, Heights, South all with big wins

The Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders and Heights Falcons both made it a clean sweep in their boys/girls doublheaders, while the South girls basketball team stays unbeaten with a convincing win over rival West.

Here are some scores from across the state:

Boys’ Basketball:

Abilene 52, Marysville 45

Andale 72, Mulvane 33

Andover 60, Maize South 52

Ashland 69, Pawnee Heights 50

Atchison 46, Holton 33

Augusta 57, El Dorado 46

Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24

Baxter Springs 68, Riverton 32

Beloit 71, Russell 40

Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43

Bishop Seabury Academy 70, Veritas Christian 45

Buhler 67, Winfield 52

Burlingame 72, Marais des Cygnes Valley 27

Burrton 67, Fairfield 42

BV Northwest 65, Blue Valley 56

Central Burden 53, Udall 35

Central Plains 58, Macksville 54

Chapman 64, Clay Center 44

Chase County 56, West Franklin 55

Cheney 65, Douglass 54

Cherryvale 63, Neodesha 49

Clearwater 53, Wellington 49

Clifton-Clyde 76, Axtell 50

Coffeyville 46, Chanute 34

Conway Springs 74, Medicine Lodge 36

Crest 63, Marmaton Valley 55

Dighton 52, Quinter 37

Dodge City 53, Cimarron 39

Doniphan West 69, Linn 58

Ellsworth 66, Republic County 59, OT

Eudora 61, DeSoto 30

Frankfort 70, BV Randolph 49

Garden City 37, Great Bend 35, OT

Gardner-Edgerton 66, BV West 57

Hanover 56, Centralia 43

Haven 58, Nickerson 44

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Ellis 47

Hesston 60, Lyons 35

Highland Park 49, Manhattan 38

Hillsboro 63, Larned 47

Hoisington 62, Kingman 56

Holcomb 70, Goodland 42

Horton 50, Pleasant Ridge 40

Hugoton 81, Colby 20

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Remington 46

Immaculata 38, Valley Falls 36

Independence 71, Parsons 61

Iola 53, Osawatomie 37

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26

Jefferson West 55, Royal Valley 45

Johnson-Stanton County 57, Wichita County 38

Kapaun Mount Carmel 72, Wichita East 69, OT

KC Christian 73, Oskaloosa 28

KC Piper 62, Lansing 51

KC Turner 59, KC Bishop Ward 22

Kinsley 52, Cunningham 48

Lamar, Mo. 79, Frontenac 69

Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44

Leavenworth 59, SM Northwest 47

Logan 55, Golden Plains 23

Louisburg 68, Baldwin 58

Marion 56, Ell-Saline 54

McPherson 62, Circle 52

Meade 45, Syracuse 37

Mission Valley 61, Central Heights 47

Nemaha Central 75, Riverside 47

Northern Heights 54, Osage City 47

Norton 58, Stockton 49

Olathe Northwest 46, Olathe East 38

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Olpe 59, Southern Coffey 47

Osborne 62, Lincoln 32

Otis-Bison 62, Victoria 49

Ottawa 56, Paola 32

Perry-Lecompton 64, Atchison County 33

Phillipsburg 50, Plainville 47

Pittsburg 78, Fort Scott 70

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Columbus 25

Pratt 52, Labette County 45

Pratt Skyline 59, Attica 51

Rock Creek 69, Silver Lake 51

Rural Vista 64, Peabody-Burns 23

Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 33

Salina Central 76, Goddard-Eisenhower 59

Sedgwick 57, Inman 52

Shawnee Heights 62, Bonner Springs 55

SM North 50, SM East 44

SM South 60, SM West 50

Smoky Valley 59, Halstead 40

Solomon 48, Goessel 37

South Gray 74, South Central 32

Southeast Saline 61, Minneapolis 39

Spearville 51, Kiowa County 45

Spring Hill 30, Blue Valley Southwest 25

St. Francis 77, Idalia, Colo. 25

St. John 53, Ness City 42

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Hill City 44

Sterling 75, Bennington 69

Topeka Hayden 68, Emporia 63

Topeka Seaman 61, Junction City 44

Topeka West 74, KC Washington 67

Trego 51, Oberlin-Decatur 39

Ulysses 70, Scott City 65, OT

Valley Heights 53, Washington County 49

Wabaunsee 54, St. Mary’s 45

Wamego 65, Concordia 49

Washburn Rural 72, Topeka 66

Wellsville 74, Anderson County 30

Wetmore 43, Onaga 30

Wichita Collegiate 74, Rose Hill 43

Wichita Heights 64, Wichita Southeast 53

Wichita Independent 61, Belle Plaine 50

Wichita North 45, Wichita Northwest 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 61, Marysville 32

Andale 43, Mulvane 38

Attica 49, Pratt Skyline 41

Augusta 46, El Dorado 41

Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26

Basehor-Linwood 57, Tonganoxie 35

Baxter Springs 34, Riverton 32

Beloit 38, Russell 33

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 29

Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32

Burlingame 38, Marais des Cygnes Valley 31

Burlington 63, Santa Fe Trail 38

Central Plains 72, Macksville 18

Centralia 55, Hanover 48, OT

Centre 42, Herington 33

Chanute 38, Coffeyville 34

Cheney 63, Douglass 24

Chetopa 38, Altoona-Midway 16

Cimarron 41, Dodge City 37

Clay Center 57, Chapman 29

Clifton-Clyde 38, Axtell 30

Columbus 33, Pittsburg Colgan 22

Concordia 59, Wamego 42

Conway Springs 61, Medicine Lodge 29

Council Grove 65, Lyndon 14

Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 40

DeSoto 51, Eudora 30

Dighton 52, Quinter 21

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 31

Emporia 67, Topeka Hayden 52

Eureka 42, Fredonia 31

Fairfield 49, Burrton 37

Gardner-Edgerton 51, BV West 36

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Wilson 38

Goessel 57, Solomon 24

Golden Plains 41, Logan 32

Goodland 50, Holcomb 46

Great Bend 68, Garden City 58

Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 43

Hartford 33, Lebo 27

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 26

Hesston 56, Lyons 19

Hodgeman County 50, Satanta 28

Holton 73, Atchison 40

Horton 47, Pleasant Ridge 43

Hugoton 81, Colby 20

Independence 51, Parsons 31

Iola 57, Osawatomie 23

Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29

Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42

Jefferson West 43, Royal Valley 41

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita East 36

KC Piper 66, Lansing 56

Kingman 54, Hoisington 36

Kinsley 47, Cunningham 41

Kiowa County 56, Spearville 34

Labette County 57, Pratt 24

Lakeside 32, Pike Valley 22

Lamar, Mo. 54, Frontenac 45

Larned 46, Hillsboro 26

Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57

Leavenworth 46, SM Northwest 34

Linn 42, Doniphan West 27

Maize South 58, Andover 39

Manhattan 74, Highland Park 30

Marion 48, Ell-Saline 30

McPherson 58, Circle 45

Mission Valley 40, Central Heights 27

Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 26

Neodesha 48, Cherryvale 43

Nickerson 39, Haven 36

Northeast-Arma 62, Southeast 53

Northern Heights 54, Osage City 47

Oakley 19, Smith Center 15

Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Olpe 58, Southern Coffey 18

Osborne 44, Lincoln 31

Oskaloosa 49, KC Christian 37

Oswego 48, Jayhawk Linn 47, OT

Otis-Bison 66, Victoria 27

Paola 62, Ottawa 44

Pawnee Heights 53, Ashland 38

Perry-Lecompton 33, Atchison County 28

Pittsburg 44, Fort Scott 28

Plainville 42, Phillipsburg 28

Remington 56, Hutchinson Trinity 31

Rose Hill 56, Wichita Collegiate 23

Rural Vista 36, Peabody-Burns 16

Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 29

Salina Central 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Scott City 50, Ulysses 42

Sedan 54, Argonia 44

Sedgwick 47, Inman 35

Shawnee Heights 42, Bonner Springs 25

Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 31

SM East 47, SM North 32

South Central 45, South Gray 44

Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 42

St. Francis 52, Idalia, Colo. 36

St. James Academy 59, BV North 40

St. John 67, Ness City 45

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Hill City 48

Sterling 63, Bennington 22

Stockton 47, Norton 34

Sublette 51, Elkhart 50

Sylvan-Lucas 67, Tescott 45

Syracuse 42, Meade 33

Topeka Seaman 57, Junction City 41

Topeka West 60, KC Washington 28

Trego 55, Oberlin-Decatur 46

Valley Falls 48, Immaculata 14

Veritas Christian 70, Bishop Seabury Academy 33

Wabaunsee 46, St. Mary’s 17

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 44

Waverly 55, Madison/Hamilton 34

Wellington 59, Clearwater 17

Wellsville 49, Anderson County 35

West Elk 38, Yates Center 23Wetmore 43, Onaga 30

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Independent 60, Belle Plaine 20

Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 51

Wichita Trinity 40, Chaparral 27

Winfield 42, Buhler 35