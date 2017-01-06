Kansas man accused of sex crimes seeks mental exam for teen

Jacob Ewing
Jacob Ewing

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — An attorney for a Kansas man accused of sexually assaulting five women and a teenager is requesting that the teen undergo a mental health examination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that attorney Kathleen Ambrosio wrote in a motion filed Wednesday that there are “concerns regarding mental stability.”

Prosecutors allege that her client, 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, assaulted the teen at a rural cemetery when she was 13. The girl, now 15, went to authorities in August, after other women accused the Holton man of similar crimes.

Court documents say the girl described herself as a “cutter” during interviews with police.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to the motion. Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in March in the case involving the teen. He’s entered not guilty pleas in all the cases.

