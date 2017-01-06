Family of 3 rescued from icy pond in Moundridge park

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Police Lights
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were rescued from an icy pond in Moundridge Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in William P. Pack Park.

Moundridge Fire Chief Ron Blaylock said in a news release the family fell through the part shortly after 3:32 p.m. He did not indicate why the family was on the icy lake in the park.

Blaylock said a man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Moundridge in serious condition. His wife and son were taken to Newton Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita respectively.

Blaylock did not identify or provide ages for the victims.

Moundridge Fire was assisted in the rescue by emergency units from Hesston, Halstead and Newton.

