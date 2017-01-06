Fallon takes on ‘Golden Globes’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC) – Hollywood royalty gathers Sunday night for the 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

The best in TV and movies will be honored, with “The Tonight Show”‘s Jimmy Fallon serving as host.

Fallon admits he’ll be nervous ahead of the show.

“I always get nervous, no matter what” he says. “It’s almost like, just jumping into the pool, and your body goes like, you know how to swim. It’s just the jumping that’s nervous.”

The Golden Globes air Sunday night on KSN, beginning with the red carpet pre-show at 6 p.m.