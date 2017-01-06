Fallon takes on ‘Golden Globes’

NBC Published:
nc_fallonglobes0105_700x394

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC) – Hollywood royalty gathers Sunday night for the 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

The best in TV and movies will be honored, with “The Tonight Show”‘s Jimmy Fallon serving as host.

Fallon admits he’ll be nervous ahead of the show.

“I always get nervous, no matter what” he says. “It’s almost like, just jumping into the pool, and your body goes like, you know how to swim. It’s just the jumping that’s nervous.”

The Golden Globes air Sunday night on KSN, beginning with the red carpet pre-show at 6 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s