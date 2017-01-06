‘Emerald City’ arrives tonight on KSN

LOS ANGELES (NBC) – A new take on a classic tale begins tonight on NBC.

“Emerald City” is based on “The Wizard of Oz”, but features an international cast telling a much more modern version of the story, and it’s definitely not for kids.

“We’ve taken something and shifted it,” says actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Many of those shifts are radical.

The changes start with the main character. Adria Arjona steps into the proverbial ruby slippers, playing Dorothy, a Kansas nurse swept away by a twister.

To get back home, she seeks the help of Vincent D’Onofrio, a wizard who has banned the use of wizardry.

You can see “Emerald City” starting tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN.