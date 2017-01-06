Man arrested for aggravated assault on an officer after drugs found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 20-year-old man and another teen after drugs were found at a northeast apartment complex Thursday evening. It happened at the Woodgate Apartments in the 5400 block of East 21st Street North around 8:30.

Wichita police said security contacted 911 after a smell of drugs was coming from the apartment.

“Two uniformed officers responded and knocked on the door to contact the occupants. A 20-year-old male opened the door and pointed a handgun at one of the officers, and then shut the door,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Officers obtained a search warrant and forced entry into the apartment. There were five people inside. Police said three different types of drugs were confiscated.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and drug charges. The 15-year-old boy was arrested for drug charges. Three others, a 22-year-old man and two women, ages 19 and 18, were not arrested.

During the last few months, police have responded to that apartment due to several shootings. Police said they continue to work the complex to make the area safe.

“We are doing what we can, active patrols when officers aren’t responding to 911 calls,” added Woodrow. “The apartment complex is doing great. They have security and that is how we got notified of this. That was really good on their part.”