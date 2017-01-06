Breaking: Shooting reported at Fort Lauderdale Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC) – Police have responded to a shooting inside Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon.

NBC Miami reports as many as three people were killed and multiple people were shot at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

The shooter has reportedly been detained.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted out following the incident:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017