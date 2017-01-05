Wichita police chief posts sober reminder for public to Facebook

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Facebook post sent out by Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay this afternoon was a sober reminder of what law enforcement deal with every day, out on the streets.

Chief Ramsay starts by saying, “Minor injuries and assaults on officers don’t usually make the news, but they impact our officers and their families…”

“We know that people are more aggressive with officers than they have been in the past, we see it in videos, we saw it on the street, we see it firsthand where people are not as respectful or listen,” said Ramsay.

He then goes on to explain two incidents that resulted in officers being injured.

The first one, an officer was stuck with a bloody hypodermic needle that was found on a meth user.

“Now, think, that could be infected with a disease,” explained Ramsay.

Ramsay said the officer was treated at the hospital for exposure.

“Imagine going home and having to tell your spouse I received a blood prick that could potentially impact me,” stated Ramsay.

The second incident resulted in an officer sustaining a shoulder injury while taking a drug induced combative subject into custody, he was also taken to the hospital.

The police chief wants everyone to use the post as a lesson, officers come in contact with danger every day they hit the street.

“Cooperate with them. If you feel that you are mistreated we can address that later, come down and file a complaint with us, but don’t fight it out with them on the scene,” said Ramsay.

According to chief Ramsay 2016, Wichita PD had 100 on duty injuries reported, and 174 assaults on their officers.