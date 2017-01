SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Salina men were arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a teen on Wednesday.

According to KSAL.com, the 15-year-old runaway teen from Kansas told police about being drugged and sexually assaulted in two Salina homes on Dec. 28. After the investigation, police arrested 55-year-old Raymond Ross and 70-year-old Gene Engberg.

The men are facing charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated human trafficking.