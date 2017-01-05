Police: Man fights off carjacking suspects in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 40-year-old man fought off two carjacking suspects Thursday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at 1st and Hillside.

The 40-year-old man told police he was at a red light at 1st and Hillside when two men opened the door to his Chevy Blazer. A fight broke out, and he was able to fight off the suspects.

Police said one of the men was armed with a knife, and the other was armed with a gun.

Police said it is a good reminder to keep your doors locked while driving.

