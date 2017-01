WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating an attempted robbery at a south Wichita ATM. It happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Pawnee.

A 32-year-old man told police the suspect approached him and demanded money. A 47-year-old man witnessed the incident. During that time, one of the suspects fired a shot at the witness.

Both victims were able to get away. No money was taken.

Police are looking to see if surveillance video caught the suspects.