Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.

Minaj tweeted Thursday : “To confirm, yes I am single.”

Minaj added that she’s focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.

Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop’s most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill’s behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.

So far, Mill hasn’t commented on the split.