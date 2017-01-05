Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj kiss after their performance at the Power 99 POWERHOUSE 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Minaj announced on Twitter Jan. 5, 2017, that she is single. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.

Minaj tweeted Thursday : “To confirm, yes I am single.”

Minaj added that she’s focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.

Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop’s most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill’s behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.

So far, Mill hasn’t commented on the split.

