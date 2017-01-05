MSNBC hires Greta Van Susteren for evening show

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015 file photo, Greta Van Susteren arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon in Los Angeles. MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour. Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour.

Just like Tucker Carlson, who Fox named as Megyn Kelly’s prime-time replacement on Thursday, Van Susteren completes the cable news hat trick: hosting shows on CNN, Fox and MSNBC. Her show will air at 6 p.m. ET.

A lawyer, Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home.

MSNBC had an open time slot following the end of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s political show.

