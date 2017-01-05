Mercedes recalls about 48K SUVs to fix air bag sensor

Published:
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Mercedes logo on a Mercedes automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Mercedes logo on a Mercedes automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain GL, GLE and GLS models from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that a sensor in the front passenger seat may be calibrated incorrectly. It can classify passengers as child seats and deactivate the air bag.

It was unclear from the documents if the problem had caused any injuries. A Mercedes spokesman says he’s seeking information on the recall. Documents say drivers will get a warning message on the dashboard saying the airbag is off even though a person is in the passenger seat.

Mercedes will notify owners and dealers will update the sensor software for free. The recall is expected to start this month.

