ATLANTA, Ga. (KSNW) – A low-budget adoption video for an Atlanta animal shelter has rocketed to the top of the YouTube charts.

The video is for FurKids Animal Shelter. A narrator takes the used-car salesman route touting the premium features of the shelters kitties. The three-minute video was apparently improvised and only took 30 minutes to make.

It has had over 1.2 million views.