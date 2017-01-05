Icy roads blamed for accident that left 5 injured

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Icy roads are being blamed for an accident that left five people injured Thursday morning in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened on K-140 in the city limits of Brookville around 10:20 a.m. A Dodge pickup was eastbound and lost control. It crossed the center line and struck a Dodge van.

The driver of the pickup, a 26-year-old woman, and two children, ages 6 and 1, all from Geneseo were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. The 23-year-old driver of the van from Ellsworth and her 17-year-old passenger from Wichita were also transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.