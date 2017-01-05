Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

FILE - In this July 6, 2013, file photo, Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Tillis' publicist said in a statement on Jan. 4, 2017, that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. He says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by Alonzo Adams/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

Tillis’ publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida, “where he is being cared for by nurses as needed and continued physical therapy.”

Grubbs says Tillis is trying to get stronger and that “vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact.”

Tillis is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2011.

