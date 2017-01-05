Consumer Electronics Show: The future on display

The Consumer Electronics Show gets underway Thursday in Las Vegas.

Thousands of companies from around the world will unveil products and technologies you might use in the near future.

From fitness trackers that fit on your finger to robots that will give you directions at the airport, this year’s hot buzz phrase is “The Internet of Things” or IOT.

It’s making everyday things you’ve used your whole life, like your fridge or your bed, smarter.

Even your garbage can is part of your smart home now.

Scan your trash as you throw it away and “Eugene” by Uzer will tell you whether it can be recycled and let you buy more online right from your phone.

 

