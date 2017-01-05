Cold weather, snow blanket big part of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cold temperatures and snowy conditions got another grip on a large part of Kansas Thursday, causing accidents across the state. In Saline County a two-vehicle head-on collision left five people injured, and in Osage County a five-vehicle collision left people injured and took a snow plow out of service.

In Garden City, road crews were busy keeping up with the snowfall, continuously plowing the streets there. Public Works Director Sam Curran said crews will stay on their routes until the snow stops. He reported clearing snow-packed streets and roads is difficult but said the plowing will continue.

Late Thursday afternoon, a band of snow continued to fall in Southwest Kansas with recent reports of 4-5″ of fresh accumulation. The band actually stretches all the way East to near Wichita. There’s also concern about snow in far southwest Kansas overnight with more snow possible.