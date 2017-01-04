WSU releases 2017 Employment Forecast for Kansas and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Employment Forecast for Kansas and Wichita in 2017.

Kansas Job Outlook

In 2017 for Kansas, both the service and trade, transportation and utilities are expected to lead growth in the state. The service sectors are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment of the Kansas economy in 2017, adding over 11,000 jobs for 1.8 percent. Trade, transportation and utilities sector employment is expected to grow 0.6 percent, adding approximately 1,500 new jobs. The government sector is expected to remain approximately constant in 2017, growing by 0.1 percent. Kansas total nonfarm employment is expected to increase by 13,669 jobs, which is anticipated to be 1 percent.

Wichita Job Outlook

In 2017, Wichita total nonfarm employment is expected to increase by 2,906 jobs or an anticipated growth rate of 1 percent. The service sectors are forecasted to be the fastest growing portion of the Wichita area economy, with 1.7 percent growth or 2,331 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector is expected to have a growth rate of 0.9 percent or about 500 jobs. Government employment is expected to increase slightly in 2017, adding approximately 100 jobs. The manufacturing sector is projected to be flat.

Read the full 2017 Employment Forecast for both Kansas and Wichita at www.outlook.cedbr.org.