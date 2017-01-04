Wichita State Cruises Past Drake 90-65

WICHITA, Kan. – Daishon Smith and Shaquille Morris each scored 13 points and Markis McDuffie collected his first career double-double to lead Wichita State to a 90-65 rout of Drake, Wednesday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

The 150th meeting between WSU and Drake was heavily slanted toward the Shockers, who won their 10th straight in the series and upped their overall lead to 103-47.

WSU outrebounded the visiting Bulldogs by 24 in the first half and led 51-21 at the intermission before cruising to its fourth consecutive win.

The Shockers (13-3, 3-0 MVC) are now one of just two unbeatens still remaining in Missouri Valley Conference play. Illinois State also improved to 3-0 with a Wednesday night win over Missouri State in Normal.

For WSU, McDuffie paired 10 points with a career-high 11 rebounds and also collected two steals.

Smith went 3-of-6 from three and 5-of-11 overall on his way to 13 points. Just a few days removed from a four-steal effort against Bradley, the junior guard added three more against Drake.

Morris came off the bench for 13 points in 15 minutes, while matching his season-best with seven rebounds.

Landry Shamet finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and dished out a team-high five assists without a turnover. His 24 minutes were the most by any Shocker on a night when all 16 players saw action.

De’Antae Murray paced Drake (3-12, 1-2 MVC) with 13 points to go with 11 from Reed Timmer.

The Shockers’ 30-point halftime lead was their fourth-largest in the last 40 years and second-largest against a Division I opponent. In consecutive Decembers, WSU led by 38 at the midway point against Hardin Simmons (1980) and Pan American (1981). The Shockers took a 34-point lead in the locker room against Division II Newman in November, 2014.

WSU held a 36-12 rebounding edge in the first half and turned 12 offensive rebounds into 19 second chance points.

Four of the first nine Shocker baskets of the game came on putbacks, helping them build a quick lead. The hosts scored the game’s first eight points and – after Drake briefly trimmed the margin with consecutive baskets – WSU tacked on another 10-0 run to go up 20-5 at the 11:49-mark.

Drake opened the game 2-of-14 from the field and shot just 25.7 percent on the opening half.

Morris was active in his first minutes off the bench, scoring six points in less than three minutes on a layup, a tip dunk and a short jumper.

Rashard Kelly posted up and scored at 7:41 to push the Shocker lead north of 20 for the first time in what would turn into an 11-0 run. Willis hit a jumper and Smith added a trey for a 35-10 advantage.

After Drake took its second timeout of the first half, WSU continued piling on. Smith threaded a pass to Morris for a wide open slam, then nailed another triple on the next trip down. McDuffie rubbed off a screen and swished a 15-footer from the left elbow to put the Shockers up 30, 44-14 with 3:46 still to play in the half.

The lead reached 35 at the 1:22 mark when Reaves swished a three and Kelly stuck a layup to make it 51-16.

Timmer – Drake’s top scorer – missed his first six shots before finally connecting with just over a minute to go before halftime, and a McMurray triple pulled the Bulldogs to within 30 at the break.

WSU claimed its largest lead with 16:40 to play in the game. Shamet hit a three, Zach Brown scored on a tip-in, and Smith drilled another three to push the margin to 62-25.

In a lackluster finish, Drake outscored the Shockers 40-28 the rest of the way.

Up Next:

The Shockers travel to Northern Iowa (5-9, 0-3 MVC) on Sunday afternoon for a 3 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU.