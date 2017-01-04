Wichita Kmart and Salina Sears to close

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sears and Kmart will close several stores by April.
The report says the company will close 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores nationwide.
The Kansas stores include the Sears at 2259 South 9th in Salina, and the Kmart store at 4200 West Kellogg Drive in Wichita.
Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.
Employees impacted will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.
Here’s a list of Kmart stores that are closing:
Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield, California
3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
25 West Polk Street, Coalinga, California
333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg, California
363 S Broadway, Denver, Colorado
2809 North Ave, Grand Junction, Colorado
45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell, Connecticut
1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers, Florida
33 W. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, Georgia
3200 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia
365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia, Georgia
1601 Highway 40, East Kingsland, Georgia
4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, Hawaii
2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque, Iowa
5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa
3810 University Avenue Waterloo, Iowa
2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton, Illinois
3655 Nameoki Road Granite City, Illinois
750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton, Indiana
1460 West State Road 2 La Porte, Indiana
4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth, Kansas
rt 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita, Kansas
191 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky
2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales, Lousiana
1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans, Louisiana
688 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine
222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
1130 Newport Ave, South Attleboro, Massachusetts
9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
29600 Ford Road Garden City, Michigan
3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson, Michigan
1396 South Main Street Adrian, Michigan
5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, Michigan
1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon, Michigan
40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth, Michigan
17580 Frazho Road Roseville, Michigan
3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan
6455 US 31 N Acme Township, Michigan
1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
1477 State Highway 248 Branson, Missouri
2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, Missouri
1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla, Missouri
3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, Missouri
6650 Manchester Ave St Louis, Missouri
Rio Mall, Rio Grande, New Jersey
1468 Clementon Road Clementon, New Jersey
645 Highway 18 East Brunswick, New Jersey
800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, New Jersey
4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson, Nevada
545 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, North Carolina
1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, North Carolina
102 New Market Madison, North Carolina
815 S College Road Wilmington, North Carolina
1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon, Ohio
185 Upper River Road Gallipolis, Ohio
1005 East Columbus St Kenton, Ohio
225 West Avenue New Boston, Ohio
I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville, Ohio
3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville, Ohio
1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
4 East Shawnee St Muskogee, Oklahoma
5820 Shaffer Road Dubois, Pennsylvania
1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie, Pennsylvania
1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, Pennsylvania
5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
120 Mall Blvd Monroeville, Pennsylvania
100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania
3801 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, South Carolina
254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood, South Carolina
8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina
3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls , South Dakota
305 W Economy Road Morristown, Tennessee
1120 McRae Blvd El Paso, Texas
9484 Dyer St El Paso, Texas
1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen, Texas
3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin, Texas
1153 W Highway 40 Vernal, Utah
2010 N Main St Layton, Utah
1419 Hershberger Road NW Roanoke, Virginia
3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg, Virginia
6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk, Virginia
1355 West Main Street Salem, Virginia
5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
1425 E Highway 151 Platteville, Wisconsin
2211 S Green Bay Road Racine, Wisconsin
1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne, Wyoming
And here’s a list of Sears stores that are closing:
Florence Mall, Florence, Alabama
1901 S Caraway Rd., Jonesboro, Arkansas
Enfield Square, Enfield, Connecticut
Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, Florida
Albany Mall, Albany, Georgia
Columbus Park Crossing, Columbus, Georgia
1235 S Reed Road, Kokomo, Indiana
2259 S 9th St, Salina, Kansas
Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
9001 Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge/ Cortana, Louisiana
197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, Louisiana
9605 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, New York
Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
10 Whitten Rd., Augusta, Maine
Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts
3099 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan
12737 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota
1850 Adams St, Mankato, Minnesota
3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson Cty, Missouri
3702 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, Missouri
3902 13th Ave, South Fargo, North Dakota
1000 S Main St, Roswell, New Mexico
2000 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio
1075 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, Ohio
1701 River Valley Circle S, Lancaster, Ohio
Richmond Mall, Richmond Heights, Ohio
1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
428 SW C Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma
Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage, Pennsylvania
1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
1500 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, Pennsylvania
3595 Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
1500 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, Rhode Island
2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, South Carolina
2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, Tennessee
4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, Texas
500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Virginia
Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood, Washington
Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia