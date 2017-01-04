Three unattended cars stolen in Wichita Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three cars that were left unattended were stolen Wednesday. So far this year, the department said there have been over 17 auto thefts.

“The easiest way to prevent this, be mindful of your property and do not leave your keys in the vehicle unattended,” said Lt. Chris McAuliffe, Wichita Police Department.

Last year, the city recorded 187 cases of stolen cars that were left unattended.

The city of Wichita has no ordinance that prohibits the practice of leaving cars running unattended. Stealing a car is considered a misdemeanor offense.

 

