Skyline offers preschool in fall

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Skyline Schools teaches students kindergarten through 12th grade, but starting this fall, Skyline will offer a preschool. It’s a way to work toward kindergarten readiness, something Skyline would like to see more of in its students.

“The preschools the kids have been coming out of, a lot of those do a really good job, and a lot of families do a really good job of preparing their kids for school, but that playing field is not even at all,” said Superintendent Becca Flowers.

Kindergarten teacher Joyce Temanson believes a preschool will be beneficial to incoming kindergarteners.

“It’s a known fact that when you have children exposed to educational activities at a younger age, they’re going to grow faster and become more academically ready to come into kindergarten,” said Temanson.

Skyline knows the preschool will be housed in the current kindergarten classroom, but what they don’t know too much about is how it will all be funded.

According to Flowers, tuition will be $110 a month. That can be adjusted based on family income, as well as if the family has other students at Skyline.

The preschool’s revenue can only pay for a portion of expenses, but Skyline is also looking at grants; and if needed, they’ll dip into the general fund.

Flowers said it’s worth it.

“We just know how important early childhood education is to a student’s learning, actually for the rest of their life, that this is a great investment to spend it at this age,” she said.

Applications for Skyline’s preschool are now available on their website.