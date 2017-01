WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A south Wichita neighborhood will now have access to affordable and fresh food. The Save-A-Lot grocery store opened at 8 a.m. at Harry and Broadway.

Several years ago, a Dillons store in that location closed. It required people in the area to have to travel further for affordable produce and other groceries. This led to the area receiving a designation as a food desert.

The Save-A-Lot store is operated by a group of veterans called Honor Capital.