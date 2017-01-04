Michelle Obama to appear on ‘Tonight Show’ next Wednesday

Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in Washington. Obama will make her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in Washington. Obama will make her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

NEW YORK (NBC) — Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The visit will mark her third appearance as a guest.  

The First Lady’s previous visits have treated viewers to fun must-see TV moments.  For her first appearance on Feb. 20, 2014, Mrs. Obama participated in the fan-favorite “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on April 2, 2015, Mrs. Obama showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” airs at 10:35 p.m. CDT on KSN.

