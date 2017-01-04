Michelle Obama to appear on ‘Tonight Show’ next Wednesday

NEW YORK (NBC) — Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The visit will mark her third appearance as a guest.

The First Lady’s previous visits have treated viewers to fun must-see TV moments. For her first appearance on Feb. 20, 2014, Mrs. Obama participated in the fan-favorite “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on April 2, 2015, Mrs. Obama showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” airs at 10:35 p.m. CDT on KSN.