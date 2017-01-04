KSN teams up with ICT SOS to combat human trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is teaming up with ICT SOS to raise awareness about human trafficking in Kansas during the month of January. In December, Governor Brownback declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

ICT SOS is helping in the effort with a student advisory board called ICT H.O.P.E., which stands for Helping Overcome and Prevent Exploitation. The 22 member board, made up of high school and college students, is holding a community-wide drive to collect supplies for the Fresh Start Bag program. The bags will provide clothing, hygiene and comfort items for victims of trafficking and abuse.

Jenna Baldwin talked about how she got involved with ICT SOS and why she wants to raise awareness of human trafficking.

“We feel like it is a problem that is not very well addressed in our high schools. I feel like it is important for people in the schools to know that it is a real issue, and it happens in the small town that we live in.”

The drive will run all month with drop off locations (list below) around the city. The bags will be assembled next month, and they will be distributed to service agencies such as the Child Advocacy Center, Exploited and Missing Child Unit, Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, and area hospitals.

To help bring awareness to Human Trafficking, the students created a PSA which will run on KSN throughout the month. View the clip below.

Drop-off locations for Fresh Start Bags supply drive:

• All Wichita Police Department substations

• ICT S.O.S.

• Millers Cleaners

• Participating Schools and Universities:

High Schools

Andover Central High School

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Campus High School

Derby High School

Goddard High School

Hesston High School

Maize High School

Maize South High School

Newton High School

Sunrise Christian Academy

Trinity Academy

Wichita North High School

Wichita Northwest High

Universities

Fort Hays State University

Hutchinson Community College

Wichita State University

For more information, please visit ictsos.org/hope.