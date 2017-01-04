House fire destroys southwest Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire destroyed a home in southwest Wichita late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze occurred at a home in the 2400 block of S. Everett. That’s east of Meridian and south of Pawnee.

The first firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke from several blocks away. When they arrived at the house, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear the structure.

There were no reports of anyone being injured in the blaze.

Fire officials says the fire was caused by fuel leaking from a generator being used to heat the house. The home had no electricity at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire or the amount of damages to the home and its contents were not immediately known.