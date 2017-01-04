GCCC re-accreditation hits a snag

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Colleges and universities need to be re-accredited from time to time. Right now, Garden City Community College is undergoing that process.

The Higher Learning Commission is currently evaluating Garden City Community College for re-accreditation.

It’s an opportunity for the outside agency to ensure the institution is meeting standards and continually improving.

“So what it does is provides us some impotence and some direction of things that maybe we need to tweak, maybe we need to fine tune,” said Ryan Ruda with Garden City Community College.

This morning, college president Herbert Swender gave the faculty an update on the preliminary report, saying there were some issues to be addressed.

“There were some questions that they asked us further questions on, and so there were some documentation that we had to present back to HLC and the site team.”

The college says 3 of 23 criteria needed further action, but Ruda declined to specify the criteria, saying they can’t until a final report is issued later this spring.

“Primarily were to program planning and how it is that we evaluate and assess programs,” said Ruda.

The Higher Learning Commission also declined to give specifics until the review is finalized…but they did say the college has the opportunity to address any concerns the commission has before a final decision is made.

College officials say they expect the results of the review to come in April. We’ll be following the story and will update you when we know more about the results.