WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash near downtown Wichita Wednesday night. The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Drive at Topeka St. beneath the US 54 flyover.

Multiple firefighters responded to the scene after reports of a person pinned inside one of the vehicles.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one other person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while two others were in less serious condition.