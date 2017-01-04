EMS wins Battle of the Badges blood drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County EMS claimed victory Wednesday when the results of the 22nd annual Battle of the Badges community blood drive. It marks the first year that EMS has collected the most votes in the annual event.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire Department, Sedgwick County EMS, Wichita Fire Department and the Wichita Police Department battled to see who could bring in the most blood donors during the community blood drive. It lasted from Dec. 10-31. Community members who donated blood voted for their favorite group.

The American Red Cross hoped to collect 1299 pints of blood and 453 units of platelets. Donors topped those goals, donating 1,395 pints of blood and 534 units of platelets.